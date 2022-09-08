New Offaly senior camogie manager appointed

Noelle Kennedy
A NEW senior Offaly camogie manager has been appointed. A five time All Ireland winner with Tipperary, Noelle Kennedy was ratified as the new Offaly Camogie Manager following a meeting of the Offaly Camogie County Board on Wednesday evening.
She replaces Galway woman Susan Earner who had been in charge for the last two years. Kennedy takes over during a period of transition for Offaly camogie. They were relegated out of the senior championship last year and getting quickly back up will be her initial goal.
Kennedy was an outstanding player during a golden era for Tipperary. A scoring midfieler, she helped them win the All-Ireland intermediate title in 1997. She competed in seven All-Ireland senior finals in a row from 1999 to 2005, winning medals in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2004. She is from Toomevara.
