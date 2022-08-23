Win and draw in Offaly Camogie intermediate double header

Monday evening saw a double header of fixtures in the Intermediate Cup where St Cillian's took on St Sinchill's in Killurin in a battle of two teams who are unbeaten so far in the competition. The sides have already met twice this year in the League with St Cillians' coming out on top in both encounters.

In a close game on St Cillian's again had the upper hand at half time, leading by two points at the break, but that lead was quickly wiped out at the restart courtesy of a Jean Brady goal. Again, the teams continued to battle for supremacy and with 31 minutes on the clock St Cillian's might have been forgiven for thinking they were closing in on another win over St Sinchill's but Jean Brady had other ideas. A high ball in from Brady found its way into the back of the St Cillian's net to throw her team a life line. The ever green Brady was not finished yet. Incredibly she drew the game level courtesy of 2 frees deep into injury time to leave the final score reading St Sinchill's 4-12, St Cillian's 4-12.

The other Intermediate match played on Monday evening was a very one sided affair between Kinnitty and Shinrone. Kinnitty had nine points on the scoreboard before Shinrone hit their first point of the evening when Ciara Sammon pointed. It was followed by a goal shortly after when Eilish Gleeson scored to give Shirone a glimmer of hope. But Kinnitty quickly replied with four points before Patrice Delaney shot to the back of the Shinrone net to give Kinnitty a comfortable 1-14 to 1-2 lead at half time.

The second half continued in a similar manner with Kinnitty racking up a sizeable score to win 1-27 to 1-5.

Results:

Kinnitty 1-27, Shinrone 1-6

St Sinchill's 4-12, St Cillian's 4-12