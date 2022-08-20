Goals decisive as Coolderry send Seir Kieran into relegation play off

THREE first half goals set Cooldery on their way to a vital win over Seir Kieran that ensured they maintained their place in the top tier of the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship for next season while sending their opponents into the relegation play off against Clodiagh Gaels to see who will drop down to Senior B for 2023.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

COOLDERRY 4-11

SEIR KIERAN 1-14

Both of these sides came into this game having lost their three groups games before this but despite those defeats they had been competitive in their games. So while they were both out of the running for the knock out stages there was a lot at stake and it was all to play for.

Coolderry came flying out of the blocks with the wind at their backs and were four points up after five minutes. But Seir Kieran showed they were not going to go down without a fight, and they hit back to cut the gap to the minimum. Coolderry then struck for a second goal and that gave them a boost and they began to push ahead, netting for a third time six minutes before the break to go eight ahead. Seir Kieran did pull a goal back before the break and six points separated them at half time, 3-6 to 1-6.

That gap proved to be sufficient throughout the second half. Seir Kieran managed to get it down to five points twice in the second half but could get no closer and Coolderry were able to hold on for an important win.

Those goals did prove decisive for Coolderry but equally important were two excellent saves from Stephen Corcoran, one in either half, which ensured his side remained in pole position. The first came from Joe Bergin in the first half, shortly after Coolderry's second goal, when he got a stick to a ball heading for the top corner, which would have brought Seir Kieran level.

The one in the second half also came at a vital time early in the final quarter when he got down to divert a shot from Darragh Guinan away from danger. Seir Kieran had hit the previous two points and a goal would have cut the gap back to four points with 13 minutes left and with momentum behind them who knows what might have happened.

Along with the goalkeeper, David King was excellent at centre half back for Coolderry and Conor Molloy and Trevor Corcoran also did well in defence. Cian Burke had a good hour in the middle of the field while Kevin Connolly and Kevin Brady did most damage in attack.

Donal Coughlan, Sean Coughlan and Conor Dooley worked hard in the Seir Kieran defence, Kevin Dunne put in a good effort in the middle of the field and Joe Bergin and Luke Carey did well in attack.

Coolderry were in front after just nine seconds when Kevin Connolly pointed but half a minute later Seir Kieran were level when James Mulrooney hit the target. Brian Carroll restored Coolderry's lead and then gave a pass to Kevin Connolly and he fired to the net after five minutes. Three Joe Bergin frees brought the gap down to one after 13 minutes but a minute later Coolderry found the net again when Kevin Brady broke away from a group of players and fired to the net.

Joe Bergin pointed a free and then had that effort saved by Stephen Corcoran but in the follow up Luke Carey added a point. Eoin Ryan, Brian Carroll (free) and Kevin Connolly stretched Coolderry's lead before Cathal Parlon flicked a ball to the unmarked Kevin Brady and he found the net for a second time.

Seir Kieran did reply with a goal of their own from Joe Bergin before a Brian Carroll free gave Coolderry a 3-6 to 1-6 half time lead.

The sides exchanged points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, Kevin Connolly and Eoin Ryan on target for Coolderry and Luke Carey and Joe Bergin (free) for Seir Kieran. Then Eoin Ryan fed Cathal Parlon and he goaled for Coolderry to put daylight between the sides. Joe Bergin (free and '65') added two more before Stephen Corcoran denied Darragh Guinan a goal. Luke Carey and Adrian Hynes cut the lead to five points with 10 minutes left but Kevin Connolly and Brian Carroll (free) steadied Coolderry. Two more Joe Bergin frees left five in it again before Brian Carroll sealed the win with a terrific point from the right sideline to leave six between them at full time.

MATCH ANALYSIS

THE TEAMS

COOLDERRY: Stephen Corcoran; Stephen Burke, Trevor Corcoran, Stephen Connolly; Conor Molloy, David King, Shane Ryan; Gearoid McCormack, Cian Burke; Cathal Parlon, Eoin Ryan, Eoghan Parlon; Brian Carroll, Kevin Brady, Kevin Connolly. Subs. Will Malone (for Cathal Parlon, 47 mins), Barry Teehan (for Kevin Brady, 47 mins), Martin Corcoran (for Shane Ryan, 59 mins).

SEIR KIERAN: Peadar Murray; Michael Gilligan, Christopher Connors, Donal Coughlan; Sean Coughlan, Conor Dooley, Kieran Connors; Eanna Murphy, Kevin Dunne; Joe Bergin, James Mulrooney, Shaun Dunne; Tom Dooley, Adrian Hynes, Luke Carey. Subs. John Coughlan (for Shaun Dunne, half time), Barry Kealy (for James Mulrooney, 37 mins), Shane Ryan (for Eanna Murphy, 44 mins), Darragh Guinan (for Tom Dooley, 45 mins), Stephen Gilligan (for Barry Kealy, 57 mins).

REFEREE: David McLoughlin (Shinrone)

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kevin Connolly had his best game of the campaign. It took just nine seconds for him to get his first point and he was on form from then on. He scored 1-4 from play and constantly showed for the ball and troubled the Seir Kieran defence throughout.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Coolderry got a great start and were 1-2 to 0-1 in front after just five minutes. But four wides in succession followed as Seir Kieran pointed three in a row to cut the deficit to one and question marks could have started to arise in their minds. Then after 14 minutes Kevin Brady picked up a break raced on and finished with aplomb to the net and while Seir Kieran never went away, they never got as close to Coolderry again.

REFEREE WATCH

David McLoughlin handled the game well. He let a couple of things go on both sides when teams felt they should have had frees but he got the bulk of the decisions correct and wasn't a factor in the outcome of the game.

TALKING POINT

Coolderry were within seconds of winning the county title last year when they led going into injury time in the county final but a late St Rynagh's goal denied them victory. Things didn't go for them this season as they were hit by injuries at a crucial time and they suffered three narrow defeats in their opening games. But when it mattered they came good and got the victory that ensures they will hold on to their place in the top tier next season. Seir Kieran find themselves back in the same position as last year when they had to win the relegation play off to stay in the top flight.

WHAT’S NEXT

This marks the end of the season for Coolderry but they maintain their proud record of staying the top flight of Offaly hurling. Seir Kieran will face Clodiagh Gaels in the relegation play off to see who retains their place in Senior 'A' for next season and who will drop down to Senior 'B'.

VENUE WATCH

Crinkill had all their arrangements in order for this game. Parking was well organised outside, there was good traffic control and the pitch was in good condition. The lack of cover when the rain came was the only drawback on the night.

STATISTICS

Wides; Coolderry 11 (6 in first half) Seir Kieran 5 (4 in first half)

Yellow Cards: None.

Black Cards: None.

Red Cards: None.

THE SCORERS

Coolderry; Kevin Connolly (1-4), Kevin Brady (2-0), Brian Carroll (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 '65'), Cathal Parlon (1-0), Eoin Ryan (0-2).

Seir Kieran; Joe Bergin (1-9, 0-8 frees, 0-1 '65'), Luke Carey (0-3), James Mulrooney and Adrian Hynes (0-1 each).