Offaly's long run in camogie top flight ended

OFFALY'S long run in the top flight of camogie ended when they received a resounding defeat at the hands of Clare in an All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship relegation play off on Saturday.

Offaly had competed in the senior championship for the past twelve years but will compete in intermediate in 2023 after a year of struggle.

With their star player Michaela Morkan having retired and others beginning to drift away, Offaly are in transtion period but will be confident of mounting a real challenge for intermediate honours next year.

Clare were way too strong in Saturday's relegation play off, winning by 6-10 to 1-13. Offaly never looked like saving their senior status here and the game was over as a contest early on. They were 2-2 to 0-1 behind after nine minutes and by half time, the deficit had grown to an irretrievable 4-7 to 0-5.

The game was up for Offaly at this stage but they did fight hard for their pride in the second half. Clare got an early goal to move further out of sight but Offaly competed well from here on, getting their tally up to a respectable 1-13 while conceding a further 1-3 - the goal came from Sarah Harding.

Offaly had got up to senior ranks back in 2010 when they won the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship – they had won junior a year earlier in 2009.