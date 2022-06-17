Three Offaly athletes to receive sports scholarships from Technological University of the Shannon

Three athletes from Offaly are among the 74 students who received sports scholarships from the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) this academic year.

The TUS Sports Scholarship programme which is sponsored by PMI supports students who are at the forefront of their chosen sport from intercounty to international level, encouraging them to reach both their sporting and academic potential during their time at TUS.

The three recipients from Offaly are Luke Nolan (hurling), Tara Dunne (ladies football), and Deema Feehan (rugby).

Luke is studying Business, Tara is studying Early Childhood Care and Education and Deema is studying Creative Broadcast and Film Production.

The 74 recipients announced represent a variety of sports including GAA, boxing, soccer, basketball, athletics, rowing, swimming and rugby.

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “we are committed to supporting young athletic talent here at TUS and it is fantastic to see such a variety of disciplines among our scholarship recipients which is something we very much encourage. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past couple of years, these young athletes have not let it deter them, demonstrating such resilience and ambition to achieve their goals.

"We are very proud of the achievements of our scholarship recipients over the past number of years who have gone on to achieve great success in both their competitive fields and careers, and we look forward to following the success of our students for years to come.”

Adrian Flaherty Sports Recreation & Facilities Officer at TUS said, “the TUS Sports Scholarship Programme plays a huge part in supporting and nurturing our high-performance athletes across their various disciplines, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to realise their full potential from both a sporting and academic perspective. The recipients of our scholarships put so much hard work and dedication into their chosen sports and we take huge pride in supporting them on their journey.”



For further information on TUS and to find out more about their Sport Scholarships, visit www.tus.ie.