Offaly crowns U16 Poc Fada champion to compete in Leinsters
St Rynagh's and Banagher College have congratulated one of their players after she won the U16 Offaly Poc Fada competition this week.
St Rynagh's said: "Congratulations to Sophie James on winning the Under 16 Offaly Poc Fada competition in Lough Boora yesterday evening. Sophie will now go on to represent Offaly in the Leinster Poc Fada on 25 June on Mount Leinster."
Congratulations to Sophie James on winnning the Under 16 Offaly Poc Fada competition in Lough Boora yesterday evening.— St Rynaghs Camogie (@strynaghcamogie) June 9, 2022
Sophie will now go on to represent Offaly in the Leinster Poc Fada on 25 June on Mount Leinster pic.twitter.com/akD34qNxra
Banagher College also congratulated Sophie on her win.
Congratulations to our TY Student Sophie James on winnning the Offaly U-16 Camogie Poc Fada in Lough Boora yesterday evening.— @BanagherCollege (@BanagherCollege) June 9, 2022
Sophie will now go on to represent Offaly in the Leinster Poc Fada on Saturday June 25th on Mount Leinster. pic.twitter.com/wJmkImpg50
