Offaly goalkeeper leaves sister's wedding to play in Tailteann Cup win PIC: Offaly GAA
Offaly senior football goalkeeper Paddy Dunican has been praised for missing part of his sister's wedding in order to help his county into the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.
Offaly overcame New York at O'Connor Park on a 3-17 to 0-11 in Saturday's quarter-final with Dunican keeping a clean sheet and getting on the scoresheet with a pointed free.
This was all after he left his sister's wedding ceremony to make it to O'Connor Park.
Offaly GAA said after the game: "Fair dues to Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican who managed to sneak away from his sister's wedding ceremony without anyone noticing in order to play in the Tailteann Cup v New York this afternoon. Kept a clean sheet too.
"Hope he makes it back in time for the main course," they joked.
We expect a video of him leading Rock The Boat by midnight!
