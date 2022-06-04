Search

04 Jun 2022

Offaly goalkeeper leaves sister's wedding to play in Tailteann Cup win PIC: Offaly GAA

04 Jun 2022 5:51 PM

Offaly senior football goalkeeper Paddy Dunican has been praised for missing part of his sister's wedding in order to help his county into the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Offaly overcame New York at O'Connor Park on a 3-17 to 0-11 in Saturday's quarter-final with Dunican keeping a clean sheet and getting on the scoresheet with a pointed free.

This was all after he left his sister's wedding ceremony to make it to O'Connor Park.

Offaly GAA said after the game: "Fair dues to Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican who managed to sneak away from his sister's wedding ceremony without anyone noticing in order to play in the Tailteann Cup v New York this afternoon. Kept a clean sheet too.

"Hope he makes it back in time for the main course," they joked.

We expect a video of him leading Rock The Boat by midnight! 

