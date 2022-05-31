WATCH: Keith O'Neill stunner among Offaly highlights in win over Wicklow
Offaly accounted for the challenge of Wicklow in the first round proper of the Tailteann Cup with a smooth 0-18 to 0-10 win in O'Connor Park last weekend.
Keith O'Neill, Ruairi McNamee and Niall McNamee were all among the scorers on a fruitful day for John Maughan's men in Tullamore.
The GAA has released highlights from the game with Clonbullogue sharpshooter Keith O'Neill's outside-of-the-boot pearler among the finest scores on the day.
John Maughan managed @Offaly_GAA powered their way into the #TailteannCup Quarter-Finals with a fully deserved eight-point victory over @WicklowGAA in O’Connor Park, Tullamore. Watch GAANOW highlights below! pic.twitter.com/thksaTj429— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 31, 2022
Offaly play New York in the quarter-finals of the second-tier competition on Saturday with a 2pm throw-in at O'Connor Park.
