Memorable day for two Offaly National Schools

KINNITTY and Roscomroe National Schools lined out in both the hurling and camogie Cumann na mBunscol finals in St Brendan’s Park, Birr on the same day last week. It was an historic occasion with both teams competing. There was great excitement building up to the day in the schools and as the teams walked behind the piper the sense of occasion was palpable.

Unfortunately, the camogie team were beaten on the day by a very strong Killeen side. The girls put in their best effort throughout the match. It was a wonderful achievement to be in the final and the girls can build on their experience for next year’s competition.

It was in the hurling final that Kinnitty/Roscomroe made their way to victory and claimed the Michael Dooley Perpetual Cup on a score line of 3-6 to 2-6. The cup is named in honour of the late Michael Dooley, former principal of Kinnitty NS,and this will be the first time Kinnitty/Roscomroe will be engraved into the silverware. The boys displayed tremendous skill, determination, and relentless drive as they battled Killeen right to the final whistle in wet conditions. The team spirit displayed by the children is reflective of the camaraderie and friendship they have built over the years, and all are so proud of their achievement.

Kinnitty and Roscomroe schools are grateful to the management team Conor Dooley, Niamh Mooney, Margaret Ryan, Aoife Walsh and Donal Ryan for their commitment and encouragement and to Kinnitty GAA and Camogie Clubs for their continued support. A special word of thanks is due to Robert Flaherty for providing a bus free of charge. Finally, a huge thank you is due to the wonderful supporters who cheered on the teams energetically from the stand. Kinnitty and Roscomroe schools are very proud of both the hurling and camogie teams who have made memories they will cherish long into the future.