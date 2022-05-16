Offaly learn football fate as Tailteann Cup opponents announced
John Maughan's Offaly senior football outfit will face familiar opponents in the preliminary round of the much-maligned Tailteann Cup, the second tier All-Ireland football competition having its first run-out this year.
Offaly have been drawn to face Wexford, the same opposition they lost to in the preliminary round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship on April 24.
Offaly lost out that day on a 1-15 to 1-12 scoreline with Wexford claiming the carrot of bringing Dublin to Wexford Park for a quarter-final tie. Having lost that game, Wexford too fell into the Tailteann Cup where they've been reunited with Offaly.
The winner of Offaly v Wexford will be at home to Wicklow or Waterford in Round 1.
You can see the full Tailteann Cup draw below:
The draw fr the Tailteann Cup has been completed #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/o8ABctbUSH— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 16, 2022
Minister Harris is pictured here with 5th year students from Tullamore College l to r Owen Kelly, Ríona McAuliffe, Minister Harris, Seán Conway, Alex Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.