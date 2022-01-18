PICTURES: Offaly and Antrim pay tribute to Ashling Murphy as Faithful take victory

Offaly and Antrim hurlers paid a number of tributes to Ashling Murphy as they played each other in the Walsh Cup at the weekend. They visited the canal and laid flowers and also hung No. 23 jerseys in each dugout to mark Ashling's short life of 23 years.
Use the arrows or 'next' icon below to scroll through the pictures.
Offaly won out on the day on a 3-18 to 0-21 scoreline.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.