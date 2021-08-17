Was this Offaly's youngest supporter for Sunday's All-Ireland?

Rónan Thomas, Offaly's newest supporter is decked out in the team jersey.
Is he possibly the youngest fan and maybe a future player?
More News
George Meares is seriously ill and his home needs adaptations. Members of Clara fire service are putting their shoulders to the wheel and carrying out the work
Locals gathered in recent months at the medieval church in Leamonaghan Bog to protest against a planned wind farm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.