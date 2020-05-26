Try a raspberry beer from Stradbally

BALLYKILCAVAN Brewery, based in Stradbally, Co Laois has just launched the first in a new brewing series of freshly canned limited edition beers.

I must admit I really enjoy when a brewery launches a series of brews as the head brewer gets to let loose and try some of the recipes he or she has been craving to brew and it's also an opportunity for the brewer to really express their passion for brewing.

Over the past year Ballykilcavan have really pushed on in terms of the range of brews they are creating and the new colourful cans with vivid artwork lets me know they are ambitious and not content with just brewing up a core range alone.

The quality has really elevated recently too and it was already high to begin with! Though perhaps the most intriguing element for me about Ballykilcavan is that the brewery is situated in the heart of the country and not just brewing the archetypal traditional countryside beers you might expect.

Instead, Ballykilcavan is favouring a good mix of beers, old and new, with modern juicy hop bombs sat next to classical brown ale and stout.

This week's beer for review in the new 'Clancy's Cans' range (five generations of the Clancy family have worked at the farm) is Raspberry Vice, a wheat beer made with barley, oats, hops and raspberries.

Fruited beers can be tricky to get right. I feel the balance between the fruit and the base beer needs to keep the beer tasting like a beer while embracing the fruit on top.

Time to crack it open.

The beer pours a soupy shade of red with ample carbonation under a thick, airy, mousse-like, foamy head. The aroma, as expected is full of raspberry. Light in mouthfeel with equal body, the beer is kept from being too thin by the addition of oats.

There's a nice doughy breadiness that sits well with the jammy raspberries. There is a mildly astringent note but other than that a nice enough brew.

Craft beer reviewer Brendan Sewell is a Tullamore-based chef, award winning brewer and founder member of the Midlands Beer Club.