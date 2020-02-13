REVEALED: Ireland's favourite film to watch on Valentine's Day
If you’re planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day by watching a romantic film you’ll probably end up watching You’ve Got Mail, starring Tom Hanks and meg Ryan, according to the latest data from global financial comparison platform Finder.com.
Finder analysed Google Trends data of IMDBs list of ‘100 romantic films for Valentine's Day’ to reveal which films were the most popular.
The most popular Valentine’s Day film by search interest in Ireland was You’ve Got Mail, followed by Indiscreet, The Quiet Man, Hampstead, and The Jane Austen Book Club.
Globally, the film The Fault in Our Stars ranked number one, followed by Love, Rosie, Titanic, Me Before You and 500 Days of Summer.
Who is the leading man of romance? Hugh Grant of course. Grant appears in seven of the 100 films, the most of any actor. Meg Ryan is the next most likely actress to be on viewers screens this month with five appearances.
You can find the full research here: www.finder.com
Top 20 Valentine’s Day Films in Ireland
You’ve Got Mail
Indiscreet
The Quiet Man
Hampstead
The Jane Austen Book Club
Educating Rita
P.S. I Love You
Sing Street
Juliet, Naked
Harold and Maude
Must Love Dogs
Gone with the Wind
500 Days of Summer
Sense and Sensibility
La La Land
Dirty Dancing
The Notebook
Music and Lyrics
Pretty Woman
Populaire
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on