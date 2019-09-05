Offaly lad hailed a 'hero' after helping girl out at Electric Picnic
A woman has taken to social media to thank a young Offaly man for helping her out at the recent Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.
Savannah Nolan hailed the Tullamore man "legend" after he sent a text to her friends after she had misplaced her own phone on the first night of the event.
"He said he was from Tullamore," she said and wanted to give him the credit for lending a helping hand.
Thank you to this legend who text the girls when I got lost Friday night at EP. He said he was from Tullamore. Not all heros wear capes✨ pic.twitter.com/OAPukDpypE— SavannahNolan (@SavannahNolan) September 5, 2019
