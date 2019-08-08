Report shows Irish weddings are harming the environment

Irish weddings are legendarily fun and romantic, but the ecological cost of these occasions can be surprisingly high, a new report has found.

Stonechat Jewellers surveyed over 250 recently married people to find out more about the typical decor and food at Irish weddings.

They then analysed the data and the numbers to see what that would look like when applied to the 22,000 weddings that take place in Ireland each year.

While it’s wonderful to think that every year there are 22,000 new happy couples starting their lives together, it turns out that the choices we make when planning our weddings can have a huge impact on the environment, producing as many CO2 emissions as five people in one year.

A typical year of Irish weddings results in an estimated:

- 200 trees cut down

- 3.8million cut flowers

- 209,000 balloons used

- 110kg plastic or paper confetti used

- 44,000 sky lanterns launched into our atmosphere

- 8,000 tonnes of CO2 generated on meat-based dishes

Ann Chapman, founder and CEO of Stonechat Jewellers, said of the survey: “Everybody loves weddings, but as we become more aware of the environmental consequences of our actions, this is a good time to re-examine some of our traditional wedding customs. Simple, little changes like opting out of balloons, sending paperless invites and using organic replacements to confetti would make a massive difference. A sustainable wedding can be just as magical as a traditional one.”

“As Ireland’s leading bespoke jewellers, we have remodelled and repaired countless wedding and engagement rings from old family heirlooms. Whenever possible, we use recycled, refined gold in our jewellery.”

Stonechat has published a blog post with additional information, including sources to the statistics above and sustainable alternatives to environmentally harmful wedding customs. There is also an infographic outlining these statistics available on request.

