Celtic Tenors to perform concert in Tullamore

Often referred to as the only tenor group with a truly global audience, The Celtic Tenors, are bringing their remarkable show to the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 6.

Featuring the breathtaking vocal talents of Meath man Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson from Sligo, and from Omagh, Daryl Simpson, the Tenors perform a selection of classical arias, acapella, some of the most hauntingly beautiful Celtic harmonies, as well as some popular contemporary songs just for good measure. All of which is bound to ensure a night of musical magic when the trio visit the midlands.

While the Celtic Tenors exquisite vocal gifts are undoubtedly the main reason for their huge worldwide following, there are other equally important elements that add to their unique appeal. That they never take themselves too seriously - something that might often be expected of performers in the classical world - affords the three men a degree of natural charm that comes easy to all. And perhaps the source of such charm can be traced back in time to more ordinary - and in some cases, extraordinary - moments in the lives of Matthew, James, and Daryl, long before fame ever found them.

Matthew, for example, an engineer by profession, used to sing in his engineering firm's rock band, of all things! For 13 years, James wrote a regular column for the Sligo Weekender newspaper and remains part of an ongoing building project in Kenya which helps to give orphans with AIDS a second chance at life.

In September of 1998, in the aftermath of the Omagh bombing, Daryl formed the Omagh Community Youth Choir, bringing young people together to promote peace and reconciliation through music.

In other words, it's knowing what life is like on the other side of the spotlight that makes them enjoy the spotlight all the more. Which is exactly what should happen with music anyway. And that kind of attitude promises to be very good news for music fans in the midlands!

The Celtic Tenors perform in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 6. Tickets are available from hotel reception on (057) 934 6666.