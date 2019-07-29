Lucky punter wins over €7,500 from a very small Daily Millions bet
The Monday blues will be easier to deal with for one lucky punter from Tipperary after they turned some loose change into the jaw dropping amount of €7,502 on Sunday afternoon’s Daily Millions draw.
The customer called into their local BoyleSports betting shop on Sunday and placed a €2 accumulator on the numbers 2, 7, 9 and 20 to all be pulled from the machine and their luck was in as all four numbers were drawn within the first five balls.
The awesome bet of just €2 defied the odds of 3,750/1 meaning the Tipperary native was able to leave the BoyleSports shop with a total sum of €7,502.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said, “Congratulations to our Tipperary punter who had the best Sunday possible after turning €2 into €7,502 when picking four of their favourite numbers in the Daily Millions draw. We wish our customer the best of luck with their winnings.”
