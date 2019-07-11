Odds offered on Love Island's Maura Higgins becoming Penneys ambassador

Boylesports are continuing to offer a raft of Love Island 2019 betting odds, including on Longford fireball Maura Higgins becoming a Penneys ambassador upon her exit from the villa. Become Penneys Ambassador

It didn’t take long for Irish model Maura Higgins to swoop in on Curtis as the pair shared a kiss on Wednesday night’s episode following Amy Hart’s departure.

Things got hot and heavy for the islanders following a challenge that saw the stars of the villa perform racy dances for one another while attached to heart rate monitors, and it seems Curtis and Maura's dance is one of the steamiest as he was delighted to let her go in for their first proper kiss in her catsuit attire.

However, the passionate steamy kiss has done them no favours in the betting as they are unchanged at 9/1 to become the winning couple, despite being 66/1 just days ago.

The Longford ring girl is 33/1 with BoyleSports to become one of the 2019 contestants for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and 12/1 to become a Penneys ambassador. Punters can get 33/1 about the Irish glamour model wearing her Longford jersey in the villa.

Love Island viewers are convinced that firefighter Michael still has feelings for the 21-year-old beautician Amber after the results emerged from the sexy challenge that Amber got Michael’s heart racing the most, compared to his current love interest Joanna.

Amber and Michael are 33/1 from 50/1 should they get back together and win, with the recoupling in Thursday night’s episode sure to throw a spanner in the works.

Tommy & Molly-Mae have drifted out to 1/6 from 1/8 but are still in the prime position to win this year’s Love Island with Anton and Belle the second favourites at 7/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The heart rate challenge has been one of the highlights of Love Island so far and it was badly needed to inject some fun into the villa, as well as some controversy as Michael’s heart rate soared the most for Amber."

"Tommy and Molly-Mae are clearly made for each other and despite their drift to 1/6 from 1/8, they look like the winners now. The recoupling is going to cause an upset on Thursday night especially if Francesca is allowed to choose first and picks Curtis, leaving Maura in a predicament.”

Maura Higgins Special Bets:

25/1 - To launch her own tanning product

12/1 - To become a Pennys Ambassador

33/1 - To wear a Longford jersey on Love Island

100/1 - To have a statue made of her in Longford Town

500/1 - To Hook up with Niall Horan

16/1 - To pick the best dressed lady at any racing event this year

28/1 - Have her own dating show before end of year

9/2 - Become a contestant on Irish Dancing with the Stars

33/1 - Be in the next I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

16/1 - Write her own book before end of 2020

100/1 - Become the mayor of Longford