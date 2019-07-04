Search on to find young owner of hurl lost at O'Connor Park last night

Midlands 103 GAA commentator, Joe Troy, has issued a call out to find the owner of a lost hurl found in O'Connor Park on Wednesday evening.

The hurl was lost as Offaly's U20 hurlers went down to Wexford at Offaly GAA HQ.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Joe said: "Offaly people. A man rang me just now, was sitting on the 45m line in OCP last night, town end, a child's hurl, maybe 10 years of age slipped down under his seat and the parent said we’ll get it after match. Has the hurl and is desperate to reunite it with its owner! #GAA."

If you think you own it, you can contact us or Joe Troy and we'll try to reunite you with the hurl.