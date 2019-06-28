10 things you'll remember from learning to drive in Tullamore

1. The junction from Davitt Street onto Arden Road near O'Connor Park...

You're concentrating on trying not to kill a pedestrian who might emerge from behind the wall. Meanwhile, the instructor telling you to edge out to get a better look and you knowing full well you're going to get your nose peeled off by a truck you can't see!



2. Stuck on Clontarf Road waiting for a stream of cars to pass...

Staying back waiting for the 'break' in the traffic, cursing like a sailor in your head every time the coast looks clear only for another car to arrive and plough on!

3. Mini fecking roundabouts...

A scourge for the nervous learner driver...stuttering and spluttering over them trying not to get killed by yer man bombing on with the instructor beside you harping on about poxy progress! 'I'd like to progress in this life, thank you very much.'

4. Reversing around the corner in Arden View....at school time...

You have to have a particularly hateful instructor to bring you down here at 3pm but they worm their way out of it by saying, 'if you can do it here, you can do it anywhere.' You end up giving over the whole lesson to the stopping and starting involved!

5. Hill start from Pearse Park onto Clara Road...

Feeling like you're on the side of Mount Everest waiting for the fecking 'bite.' Many a rookie driver has cut out and rolled back down this hill in Tullamore. It's worse than it looks, we swear!

6. Trying to pull out from Pearse Park onto Clara Road with traffic doing the same from O'Molloy Street...

As if nailing the hill start wasn't enough, you're sat there revving the bag out of the car hesitating as cars bully their way out of O'Molloy Street beside you!

7. Trying not to go over the speed limit on the hill down to the test centre...

Heading down this hill towards town or the other side of it on the way to the test centre was a challenge. You knew you were losing the battle when the instructor's head leaned over for a gawk at the speedometer.

8. Ninja indicating skills at the Tanyard roundabout near McDonald's...

Turning right from Bachelor's Walk onto Church Street was the anti-craic because you had to indicate you were leaving the roundabout but didn't want a driver coming out of Tanyard Lane to think you were heading up there in case they pulled out in front of you. Every fecking time!!

9. Trying to pull out from Tanyard Lane to McDonalds road...

When you were that other driver coming from Tanyard Lane and trying to turn right onto Church Road. You had to worry about fecking filter lanes and people coming off the roundabout with their delayed indicators!! Treacherous!

10. Turning from Spollanstown onto O'Moore Street at the Tullamore Court (Trying to turn right)...

Another minefield of filter lanes and lads coming from the town side like Lewis Hamilton and two lanes coming at you the other side. Turning right from this junction often takes longer than five minutes when you're a weary learner!