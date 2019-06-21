Bingo Loco fever hits Tullamore tonight!

The event night out sweeping the country its Tullamore for the second time in as many months on Friday night, June 21.

Ireland's only bingo rave, Bingo Loco, returns to the Bridge House Hotel tonight after a sell-out event in May.

Bingo Loco is bingo as you've never seen it before - not your typical community hall fare. Those heading along are advised to bring their very best dancing shoes and to "get ready for a crazy night."

Organisers say, "We are bringing bingo kicking and screaming into a full-on party rave! We've got the balls, the bingo balls to make you roar so loud you'll definitely lose your voice."

Previous prizes include trips Coachella, lawnmowers, Instax cameras, crates of cans, a bathtub, 90s gameboys, a convertible car, bags of rubbish, 8-foot teddy bears and even a boat.

Fancy it?

Find out more about the event in Tullamore tonight here.