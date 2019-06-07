Offaly girls hand over 'Brightest at Bloom' crown

Sofia Diadiajeva (11) & Diana Diadiajeva (7) from Edenderry, Offaly were special guests at Bloom in the Park to hand over their Brightest at Bloom crown to newly crowned Arthur O Reilly (2) from Meath.

Brightest at Bloom was a nod to Ladies Day but is all-inclusive. It was open to ladies, gentlemen, children, people of all abilities and all sunny dispositions!

The final was held at Bord Bia’s Bloom on Bank Holiday Monday June 3rd at 2pm when the yellow carpet was rolled out at Enable Ireland’s Diversity Garden in association with Solus light bulbs.

The little man stole the hearts of the judges with his sunny disposition and bumblebee costume emblazoned with the words Save the Bees. Concern for the environment and the effects of climate change has been a very big theme this year at Bloom so little Arthur hit all the right notes with his message to save the bees.



Solus invited people to simply take a bright selfie and upload it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #BrightestatBloom. Finalists were invited to attend Bloom on Sunday, June 3rd to the ‘yellow carpet’ where the winner was chosen at Enable Ireland’s Diversity Garden in association with Solus light bulbs.

The Solus team were also busy hunting for megawatt smiles and all sorts of sunny dispositions amongst visitors to Bloom from May 30th to June 3rd. Solus offered a prize for the winner of Brightest at Bloom of a VIP helicopter ride and finalists received tickets to Bloom and a hamper of goodies from Solus at the final. Solus also shone a spotlight on young talent this year with special guest performers from Midlands Drama School and Leonards School of Gymnastics who illuminated the garden with music, dance and performing arts.

Enable Ireland’s Diversity Garden in association with Solus Light Bulbs was designed by Belfast-based designer, Linda McKeown and won a gold medal and also the coveted Best in Category Prize. The garden layout fuses curving lines with bold modern materials, contrasting elements of mirror, copper and coloured glass with natural planting and water. A 'floating' twisted copper wire canopy creates height and form in the garden.

"In our Diversity Garden we are asking you to consider the diversity all around us. To celebrate the uniqueness of each individual, while recognising and respecting our differences. To truly embrace diversity we must promote a culture that values every individual equally," she said.

Enable Ireland supports the 7,500 children and adults using their therapy and support services to achieve their full potential in life through inclusion, choice and independence and the beautiful Diversity garden will be relocated after Bloom to one of the Enable Ireland Service centres around Ireland.



Bord Bia’s Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening, food and family festival, took place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin from Thursday 30th May – Monday 3rd June. Solus is an Irish owned company that has been established for over eighty years and now supports 63 jobs in Ireland.

