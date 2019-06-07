Tonight's BBC Graham Norton Show guests revealed

With the Late Late Show on the bench for the summer, Irish viewers will flock to the Graham Norton Show on BBC One and there is some Irish interest this Friday night, June 7.

Irish actor Andrew Scott will join the stars on the sofa to talk about his role in Netflix hit Black Mirror.

Paloma Faith also joins Graham to discuss her role as Bet Sykes in new series, Pennyworth which charts the life of Batman's butler, Alfred.

The always-popular Stephen Fry will also be on the sofa, as will comedian Lee Mack.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday night at 10.35pm.