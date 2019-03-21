Over 70 Offaly pets taking part in Operation TransPAWmation weight programme

The Petmania Operation TransPAWmation programme is currently running in Petmania Tullamore. 64 dogs and 9 cats have received weight checks and body condition scores in Offaly so far.

Petmania are urging pet parents to avail of the free programme in any Petmania store with no appointment needed. All participants receive food diaries, exercise guides and discounts to make the journey towards a happier and healthier pet as easy as possible. The Operation TransPAWmation programme will run until the end of March.

The programme educates pet parents on how they can look after their pet’s health and wellbeing. Petmania are urging pet parents of dogs and cats to understand the health impacts linked to being overweight. It can significantly shorten life expectancy and increase the risk of developing diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes, Heart & Respiratory Illness or Osteoarthritis.

Each pet that has a weight check go into Petmania’s draw to win a hamper of goodies including a free groom at their grooming studio.

With 1 in 3 Irish dogs being overweight, a nationwide survey by the specialist pet retailer of almost 500 respondents has revealed that it remains the number one issue for Ireland’s pets.

The amount of exercise a pet needs depends on many factors such as age, breed and size but the average is estimated to be 45 minutes and just 40 per cent of Irish dogs are receiving this.