Offaly school planning welly throwing world record attempt

A group of Offaly school students are plotting a world record attempt for welly throwing in May.

Science teacher Fiona McMullin and a group of her students at Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore are planning the attempt in aid of Offaly Hospice.

They will try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of 'Welly Throws' and it will be an official attempt.

The school have told people to 'watch this space' as they prepare their charges and wellies for the event.