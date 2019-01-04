Most random road sign ever spotted outside Offaly town

An eagle-eyed Facebook user has spotted possibly the most random road sign ever in Offaly today.

Ann-Marie Kelly posted the image above with the caption: "What's this about? Just saw this outside Tullamore?"

The sign itself reads: "Think about it, Barbara!!!"

Speculation is that the sign is a practical joke relating to a wedding locally, possibly urging the bride to consider turning on her heels on the way to the ceremony.

Now the only question is - did Barbara turn around!??