Most random road sign ever spotted outside Offaly town

Random road sign for Barbara pops up on Offaly road
An eagle-eyed Facebook user has spotted possibly the most random road sign ever in Offaly today.
Ann-Marie Kelly posted the image above with the caption: "What's this about? Just saw this outside Tullamore?"
The sign itself reads: "Think about it, Barbara!!!"
Speculation is that the sign is a practical joke relating to a wedding locally, possibly urging the bride to consider turning on her heels on the way to the ceremony.
Now the only question is - did Barbara turn around!??
