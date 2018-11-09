You won't believe what one Offaly person got on their chicken fillet roll......

We all like different toppings on our chicken fillet rolls. For me, it's not complete without stuffing while others are happy with chicken cheese and maybe a scrape of mayonnaise.

However one Offaly person has brought toppings on the humble chicken fillet roll to new highs (or lows) as witnessed by Midlands 103's Ben Finnegan

Just witnessed someone in Tullamore ask for gravy to be put on their chicken fillet roll. pic.twitter.com/asOGWGnEUJ — Ben Finnegan (@_BenFinnegan) November 9, 2018

Now while there is no photographic evidence of this gravy on the chicken fillet roll incident, we engaged our graphics department (the lad who kind of knows how to use photoshop) to do an artist's impression of how it might have looked.

I'm not sure about you but this just looks wrong...... or maybe this is the latest culinary trend and I'm just behind the times.

Let us know on Facebook if you have any weird and wonderful additions to the good old reliable chicken fillet roll.