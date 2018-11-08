HIRING: Company looking for Mystery Shoppers to work in Offaly

Offaly needs a new batch of mystery shoppers...

Looking for a part-time, flexible role? Serve Legal are now hiring ID Testers and Mystery Shoppers nationwide.

This is a part-time, flexible role, which is ideal to fit in and around other work or studies.

Full training will be provided.

Work will include visits to supermarkets, bars and betting shops and the Serve Legal employee is required to visit these sites and then report back on a specific compliance issue.

For more information and to apply, click here.

