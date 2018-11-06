Extras wanted for film being shot in Offaly

A film production is on the lookout for extras and crew members for an upcoming film to be shot in Offaly.

FilmOffaly Award Winner 2018 Aretha will be shortly shooting in Tullamore and they are seeking Extras and Crew.

If interested please email arethathefilm@gmail.com with the word 'Extra' or 'Crew' in the subject line.

They also wanted someone to collect Behind the Scenes footage. This is ideal for a film student seeking experience. The person would work closely with the production company capturing key moments in pre-production right up to completion of the film.

Interviews and content would be released on social media. This is an unpaid position but quality film experience ensured. If interested email arethathefilm@gmail.com.