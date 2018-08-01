'Any spare helmets?' - Midlands GAA club has the most Junior C Whatsapp group ever

The GAA is the fabric of our communties, and the lads plying their trade at Junior C level are just as important as those winning senior medals and pumping iron in the gym.

The Junior team always has infinitely more craic - the training is all ball work (if a ball can be found) and the wins and losses are usually celebrated in equal measure in the local.

One Laois GAA club has outed their Junior C team for being catastrophically unprepared for their game against Rosenallis GAA tonight.

Ballypickas GAA took to Twitter with a screenshot of the Junior C Whatsapp group where a search was being undertaken for a few aul helmets.

A player, only named as Tom, is probably trying to emulate our own Oisin Murphy who traded the ash for the pages of Vogue magazine last week, wanting to protect his beloved mug. His search for a helmet and the subsequent call to 'bring them all' is probably the most Junior C thing we've ever seen.

One thing's for sure, no matter who turns up, there will be a Titanic tussle between Ballypickas and Rosenallis tonight. Oh wait....any spare hurls, lads!?

