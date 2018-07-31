Offaly hotel all set for Christmas...... in July!

One hotel in Offaly is getting in the Christmas Spirit very early this year as it has launched its 2018 Christmas Brochure along with all Christmas Party Night offers in July.

The Bridge House Hotel kicks off the festive season on November 30 with DJ Boogie Mac and other highlights on other nights include the Kaye Twins Powerhouse Brass Festive Party Night and a Joe Dolan Tribute Show.

Party nights run right up to December 22 so if you think it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it might be time to book your Christmas Party.