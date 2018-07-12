How Tullamore helped one dejected England fan get over the loss to Croatia
England fans around the world were left dejected last night as it turned out football wasn't coming home after England lost 2-1 to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final after extra-time.
As England's years of hurt stretched to 52, one England fan turned to Tullamore for some solace after the heartbreaking defeat.
On a brighter note the Tullamore Dew... got battered tonight !!! pic.twitter.com/KaSWBLi7EJ— simon renwick (@simon3677) July 11, 2018
Isn't it good to know that in this England fans hour of need, Tullamore was there to lend a helping hand.....
