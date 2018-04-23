Offaly comedian suggests the most unlikely and brilliant Royal baby name

As the world awaits its first glimpse and the Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, social media has been speculating as to the name for the Royal baby boy.

While old reliables James and Arthur are high on bookmaker's lists, Offaly comic Neil Delamere thought way outside the box with his suggestion on Twitter today.

Just threw a euro on the royal baby being named Wolfe Tone #royalbaby3 — Neil Delamere (@neildelamere) April 23, 2018

He commented that he had put a Euro on the baby being called Wolfe Tone. Although relations between Britain and Ireland have thawed in recent years, we don't think we're quite at a place with a future British King and his wife would name their child after the father of Irish republicanism.

The suggestion gave us all a chuckle nonetheless!