'Say Yes To The Dress' Ireland returns to our screens next week

International wedding planner, Peter Kelly, aka Franc, is back on our screens for the eagerly anticipated second season of Say Yes to the Dress Ireland.

The unmissable series starts this this Monday, April 23 at 10pm on RTÉ2. Tune in to the show to follow 30 brides from all over Ireland looking to find their perfect dress.

The new ten-part series follows Peter and his team of experts assisting the brides-to-be in finding the perfect dress. Once again, the series is filmed at Vows bridal, in Blarney Business Park in Cork and will feature brides from all over Ireland.

The cameras will follow the brides through the bridal salon as they try on all the styles, colours and patterns of dresses before they face their families and friends in the hope that they will say YES to the dress.

There are over 3,500 dresses from all over the world, waiting for the new group of brides-to-be and their entourages. Franc and his exceptional team of consultants are eagerly waiting the arrival of this season’s brides to the screen.

Each bride brings their own personal style and dreams of “the” perfect dress and it is up to Peter, Mary, Denise, Janice and Ciara to guide them on their emotional journey.

