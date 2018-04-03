WATCH: Kildare girl videos parents hilarious reaction to hickey

A video shared by a Newbridge girl has gone hugely viral, and has been viewed over 2.4 million times since it was posted on Twitter last night.

Most try to hide any evidence of a hickey by lashing on foundation or wearing a scarf 24/7, but Kaitlyn Nolan videoed her parents reaction to it instead, and it’s safe to say they weren’t too happy about it.

She posted the video captured in 2016 with the caption: “2 years ago I came home with a hickey and my parents reaction still gets me everytime”.

The video has been shared and liked by thousands.

WATCH HERE: