Des Cahill pokes fun at Offaly legend when congratulating All-Ireland winning son

RTE presenter Des Cahill had a light-hearted dig at Offaly legend Michael Duignan as he took to Twitter to congratulate Colaiste Choilm on their All-Ireland Post Primary B Championship win.

Congrats to Colaiste Choilm from Tullamore, who won the All-Ireland ‘B’ Hurling title today - doing #Offaly proud! I see young Duignan scored 12 points!! Thankfully, he’s a lot more accurate than his ‘oul fella! pic.twitter.com/KF6ZhfJFNC — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) March 31, 2018

Des recognised the performance of Brian Duignan, the son of Michael, who scored 0-12 in the Tullamore school's win over St. Patrick's Maghera in Monaghan.

In doing so, he said, "thankfully he's a lot more accurate than his oul fella."

Replying to his colleague in RTE, Duignan was beyond modest:

Harsh Des but very true! Thanks for the shout out, great win. https://t.co/LPiylaB4gk — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) April 1, 2018

Another former RTE presenter also joined the conversation to recognise the achievement of father and son, while Duignan also tweeted a picture of twelve players, including his son, from one club who were part of the Colaiste Choilm success.

Not often you get two All-Ireland winners in one family. Congrats! — CathalMacCoille (@CMacCoille) April 1, 2018