Des Cahill pokes fun at Offaly legend when congratulating All-Ireland winning son

RTE presenter Des Cahill had a light-hearted dig at Offaly legend Michael Duignan as he took to Twitter to congratulate Colaiste Choilm on their All-Ireland Post Primary B Championship win. 

Des recognised the performance of Brian Duignan, the son of Michael, who scored 0-12 in the Tullamore school's win over St. Patrick's Maghera in Monaghan. 

In doing so, he said, "thankfully he's a lot more accurate than his oul fella."

Replying to his colleague in RTE, Duignan was beyond modest:

Another former RTE presenter also joined the conversation to recognise the achievement of father and son, while Duignan also tweeted a picture of twelve players, including his son, from one club who were part of the Colaiste Choilm success.