Des Cahill pokes fun at Offaly legend when congratulating All-Ireland winning son
Duignan took it in good heart
Des Cahill pokes fun at Offaly legend when congratulating All-Ireland winning son
RTE presenter Des Cahill had a light-hearted dig at Offaly legend Michael Duignan as he took to Twitter to congratulate Colaiste Choilm on their All-Ireland Post Primary B Championship win.
Congrats to Colaiste Choilm from Tullamore, who won the All-Ireland ‘B’ Hurling title today - doing #Offaly proud! I see young Duignan scored 12 points!! Thankfully, he’s a lot more accurate than his ‘oul fella! pic.twitter.com/KF6ZhfJFNC— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) March 31, 2018
Des recognised the performance of Brian Duignan, the son of Michael, who scored 0-12 in the Tullamore school's win over St. Patrick's Maghera in Monaghan.
In doing so, he said, "thankfully he's a lot more accurate than his oul fella."
Replying to his colleague in RTE, Duignan was beyond modest:
Harsh Des but very true! Thanks for the shout out, great win. https://t.co/LPiylaB4gk— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) April 1, 2018
Another former RTE presenter also joined the conversation to recognise the achievement of father and son, while Duignan also tweeted a picture of twelve players, including his son, from one club who were part of the Colaiste Choilm success.
Not often you get two All-Ireland winners in one family. Congrats!— CathalMacCoille (@CMacCoille) April 1, 2018
The 12 @BmereDur apostles that were part of the @colaiste_choilm All Ireland winning Schools panel last Sat. The other picture is of some our Buggy club men with the Paddy Buggy Cup! Martin Snr would be a proud man. pic.twitter.com/0yJep2BKmu— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) April 2, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on