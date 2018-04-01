Hens that lay Creme Eggs looking forward to well deserved rest

The hens that lay the hundreds of thousands of Creme Eggs eaten in the run up to Easter are sitting back and relaxing today after a particularly busy time this year.

The hens will now get six months off before preparations start to have the popular treat back on the shelves on January 1 next year.

Speaking through a specially designed communication device called a 'peckwriter', one of the hens commented, "it's always an eggceptionally busy few months at the start of the year and to be honest my behind is in bits. There are times you'd be close to cracking and the schedule is no yoke. We have targets to meet every day and you would be fried and the sweat would be dripping off you getting the last few out in the evening.... boc....boc."

Meanwhile there was a new star in the coop this year, a chicken who lays white Creme Eggs, and she was particularly busy.

"First I knew about it was when some lad from Cadbury's started shining his light where the sun doesn't shine. They were fascinated by the white eggs and decided to give the lucky duck who found them a prize. All I got was a shocking dose of hemorrhoids. Seriously lads, I'm red raw laying those things seven days a week since Christmas."

Still it's not all bad for the Creme Egg Hens as another explained.

"We are under massive pressure for six months but the money is good and then we get six months off while the rest of the hens are cooped up laying their ordinary eggs for 12 months of the year. Myself and the husband are off to the Caribbean now for a few weeks to relax. We're heading to America after that because I have a job interview with some company called KFC. Don't know much about them to be honest but they said I will have a key role in the company."

Happy Easter and Happy April 1st.