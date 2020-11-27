Offaly Green Party minister chairs new Forestry Policy Group

Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, has chaired the inaugural meeting of a new Forestry Policy Group, to develop a new forestry strategy for Ireland.



It is comprised of representatives from industry, environmental NGOs, community, farmers, and state agencies.



“I’m delighted to have such a variety of representatives, including a large number of environmentalists on this group,” says Minister Hackett. “It’s great to have Irish Rural Link there also to represent the many small community groups around the country who have concerns about forestry in their area.”



“While the crisis in the forestry sector in relation to licencing continues, progress is being made, and I have asked my Department to do everything it can to continue to deal with this urgent situation. We are hiring more ecologists and forestry inspectors, and re-assigning staff to deal with this issue. The Forestry Appeals Committee is now operating in four sub-divisions, compared to just one several weeks ago.



“Mistakes have been made in the past, but I think everyone agrees we need to revise our approach for a more sustainable forestry model, with the right trees grown in the right place. Well-planned, appropriately-sited forests can play a key role in so many areas: creating rural jobs, managing flooding and drought, maintaining water quality, providing habitat for our native fauna, providing amenity spaces for our citizens, facilitating eco-tourism, and sequestering carbon dioxide.



“We have a diverse and varied landscape, and our forestry model must be similarly diverse. I want to see farmers supported to grow a much wider variety of forest types. Agroforestry, for example, can improve agricultural soil health and provide shelter for farm animals, while wilder areas of forest can promote biodiversity in our countryside, and naturally regenerated trees growing close to rivers and streams can slow the movement of water after heavy rains, preventing flooding further downstream.



“The current Forestry Programme (2014-2020) comes to an end this year, and while it will likely be extended for another year or two, this Forestry Policy Group will have significant input into the development of a new programme. I’m especially determined to see us move to a greater share of native broadleaf, Continuous Cover Forestry in the coming years, and to meet the ambitions outlined in the Programme for Government.”