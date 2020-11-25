Action sought on 'dangerous' conditions in Ireland's meat factories

SIPTU representatives have called on the Government to immediately introduce key changes relating to workplace safety in the meat processing industry following the publication of new report revealing a “systemic culture” of dangerous working conditions in the sector.

SIPTU Manufacturing Division Organiser, Greg Ennis, said: “The Migrant Rights Centre Ireland report, published last night, is based on more than 150 interviews with workers across the country. Its findings are truly shocking. It reveals a sector where low pay, poor terms and conditions and a disgraceful health and safety record are the norm. Almost 60% of the migrant workers surveyed for the report said they had been injured at work. They further explained that these injuries occur because of faulty tools or machinery, a lack of adequate health and safety training, a lack of protective measures or equipment, exposure to toxic chemicals and high noise levels.

“Unfortunately, none of this information surprises SIPTU representatives. We have been highlighting the need to immediately address these issues for many years. We reiterated the urgent need for action in March 2020, with the onset of the Covid-19 crisis. The need to address safety issues in the industry were also the basis of our submission and oral evidence given to the Oireachtas Special Committee on the Covid-19 Response concerning safety within the meat processing industry in August.

“SIPTU is once again calling on the Government to implement the key recommendations, relating to the meat processing sector, made by the Oireachtas Committee. These include mandatory sick pay for all workers in the industry and that its provision should be linked to any future work permits being granted to migrant workers. The Committee also endorsed the SIPTU proposal that Covid-19 Compliance Officers should be introduced to the sector.”

He added: “The importance of workers in the meat processing industry must be recognised through decent pay, terms and conditions of employment and making health and safety paramount. A focus on these measures must replace the unbridled drive for turnover and profit, often at the expense of workers, which currently dominates the sector.”