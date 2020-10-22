Webinar on useful pointers for meeting requirements of Young Farmer’s Scheme
Webinar on useful pointers for meeting requirements of Young Farmer’s Scheme
A repeat webinar on useful pointers for meeting the requirements of the Young Farmer’s Scheme has been arranged for this Thursday evening, October 22, at 8pm.
The webinar is aimed at applicants themselves, will cover the key scheme requirements and give helpful tips on passing the inspection stage of their application.
Interested applicants should register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8504905370194743823
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on