Offaly meeting to discuss future of agriculture

The future of agriculture in Ireland and the threat posed to it by Brexit is up for discussion at a special event in Edenderry next week.

Cllr Robert McDermott says he is delighted to welcome Senator Paul Daly to this important public meeting, in O’Donoghues Lounge, Edenderry, on Monday, December 16 at 8pm, to discuss the very real threat that Brexit poses to our region.

Paul Daly is a native of Kilbeggan, Westmeath. He was first elected to the Seanad in 2016 and he is Fianna Fáil Spokesperson for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. He is also a member of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine; the Joint Committee on Climate Action, and the Senate Brexit Committee. Previously, Paul worked as a secondary school teacher and he is also a farmer and breeder of purebred Aberdeen Angus cattle.

Cllr McDermott organised this public meeting in response to the many expressions of uncertainty and anxiety he received from his constituents regarding the lack of clarity about ‘Brexit and Beyond’ and urges everyone to attend this public forum.

All are very welcome on Monday, December 16 at 8pm in O’Donoghues Lounge, Edenderry.

"We will also be joined on the night by Barry Cowen TD who will be giving an update on the recent announcement by Bord Na Mona and the ESB regarding the power stations closures and the Transition Fund. This should prove an interesting talk as there is a lot of concern about the future of the Midlands," Robert said.

Also on the night, there will be one farmer talking about his recent experiences and how he diversified. Lastly, Brian Rushe, who is running for Deputy President of the IFA, will give an update on his campaign.