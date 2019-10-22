Offaly students attend farming careers open day

Four aspiring Offaly farmers were among the attendees at the Teagasc careers open day in the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick last week.

St. Brendan's Birr secondary school students Kyle Nugent, Darragh Maher, James Guinan and John Coughlan were pictured at a careers open day.

The event explored agri careers and modern farming jobs and education opportunities.

Photo O'Gorman Photography.