Offaly man is finalist in AXA Farm Hero competition

Ireland’s largest general insurance company, AXA Insurance dac, has announced the finalists in its inaugural AXA Farm Hero competition.

Focused on making a difference in customers’ lives, AXA recently rolled out the nationwide campaign to honour someone who goes above and beyond in their local community. The overall winner of the AXA Farm Hero will take home a cash prize of €10,000.

Bracknagh man Eugene O'Neill is one of three farm hero finalists along with Timothy O’Connell, Mallow, Co Cork and Paula and Peter Hynes Aherla, Co Cork.

The thing about heroes is that they inspire self-belief and yet they often go unrecognised outside of their own community; AXA hope that the Farm Hero competition gives individuals and communities the opportunity to recognise the people in their lives who bring to life our promise of “Know You Can”.

The three Farm Hero finalists will appear on the AXA stand Block 4, Row 16, Stand 346 on Wednesday next, September 18.

AXA is also giving you the opportunity to meet another hero with Horseracing hero Tiger Roll, the back to back Grand National winner, appearing at the AXA Stand on Tuesday.

To celebrate their entry into the Farm Insurance market in 2018 AXA Insurance launched the hugely popular “Win A Pick Up” competition at the 2018 Ploughing Championships.

Manus Daly of Donegal was drawn from thousands of entries to become the owner of a brand new Volkswagon Amarok. Mr Daly was presented with his prize by Myles Reilly, Business Development Manager, AXA Insurance; Colum O’Sullivan, Sales Executive, Connolly’s of Sligo and Colin Reddington, Branch Manager, AXA Insurance.