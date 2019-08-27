Transparency charter needed immediately for meat industry - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to take immediate steps toward the formulation of a transparency charter with respect to the operation of the meat processing industry in Ireland.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as some beef farmers returned to continue their protest outside processing factories following what they see as the failure to deliver substantial progress on pricing.

“I made the point after the talks that while some movement has been made on issues like addressing the systemic unfairness embedded in the beef grid system and the commitment to introduce an appeal system for carcass classification in meat plants; we were still very far from achieving true parity of esteem for the farmer," Deputy Nolan said.

"Today it is clear to me and to many farmers just how far we still have to travel, specifically in terms of the intransigence of Meat Industry Ireland around the 30-month rule."

"What we need at this point is a robust charter outlining in a clear and unambiguous manner how transparency can be applied to the calculation of pricing for the product."

"We cannot allow MII and indeed the Minister to push the agenda that great advances have been made in this regard given the clear level of discontent that still exists out there."

"We need urgent statutory enforcement on the issue of pricing."

"I also said after the talks that what we simply cannot have is a return to the status quo that existed prior to the negotiations. Yet that is exactly what will happen if measures like this are not introduced; otherwise, it is just light-touch regulation that will continue to disproportionately benefit the processors against the ordinary farmer,” concluded Deputy Nolan.