Offaly land prices fell dramatically in 2018 - report

Land prices in Offaly fell by almost 20% from 2017 to 2018, Irish Farmers Journal figures reveal.

The figures are revealed in the Irish Farmers Journal's annual Land Price Report which is available inside the paper on Friday.

Now in its 12th year, the report is the most comprehensive land price report available in Ireland breaking down land prices county by county and it’s used by Government and the Central Bank as the official guide to land prices across Ireland.

This year's report reveals that the average price for land in Offaly was €7,968/ac in 2018, 20% less than the 2017 figure.

Prices ranged in the county from €4,000-€15,000/acre with a total of 47 farms incorporating 2,236 acres offered for sale.

Sales were down too with just 45% of farms sold in Offaly in 2018 compared with over 63% of farms sold in 2017.

