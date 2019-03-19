Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (March 20)

Half Zip

A big thank you to Joe and all the gang at Macari’s for the sponsorship of our new club half zips.

Mr Personality

Support Boyce Claxton at Mr. Personality in Kilkenny on April 12-14. We are looking to organise a bus to Kilkenny that weekend, please get in contact if you want to put your name on a seat!

Uni Hockey/Badminton

Anyone up for a bit of Uni-hockey or badminton?? We are hoping to get these up and running for a bit of craic during the coming weeks. Get in contact if you're interested!

Tullamore Macra celebrated at Offaly Macra's 75th Anniversary Ball last Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel. Thank you and well done to all involved.