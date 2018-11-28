Offaly IFA reps raise issue of payment cuts in Brussels

Concerns about the impact of cuts to direct payments to full-time farmers were raised by a delegation of Irish Farmers’ Association representatives visiting Brussels recently.

With direct payments accounting for 70pc to 100pc of farm income on tillage and drystock farms, the delegation, which included Director of Livestock with the Irish Farmers' Association, Kevin Kinsella, Peter Luttrell and National Livestock Chairman, Angus Woods, urged caution on further reforms of the CAP and the need for an adequate budget for the CAP in the 2021 to 2027 period.

Mairead McGuinness MEP for Offaly and first Vice-President of the European Parliament said there is strong support in the Parliament for the view that the CAP budget should not be cut.