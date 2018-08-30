Offaly farm talk to focus on smart farming and sustainability

Smart Farming, the voluntary resource efficiency programme led by IFA in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency, will hold a Farm Talk in Geashill, Offaly on Friday, August 31.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten and IFA President Joe Healy will be guest speakers at the farm talk.

IFA President Joe Healy said, “while the current environmental discussion is focused on the challenges, there is a need to focus on solutions and pragmatic measures that can be taken to address sustainability challenges."

"This worthwhile farm talk will hear how precision farming is leading to reduced costs and environmental risks, as well as the ongoing evolution of CAP policy," he added.

Presenters from Teagasc and IFA will speak on CAP, soil structure, IT and precision fertiliser application. Representatives from Glanbia and Bord Bia will provide advice on fodder and sustainability.

Exhibitors will also give details of supports available for better water management and ways to reduce energy bills.

IFA National Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney said, “The Smart Farming programme continues to highlight ways to reduce costs and improve farm returns while enhancing the rural environment. This Smart Farming talk focuses on delivering on this agenda in a very practical way.”

The Farm Walk takes place on the farm of Joe Deverell at 1.45pm on Friday.