Extension to the closed period for spreading of fertilisers

The announcement by the Minister for Agriculture at yesterdays Tullamore show, that the closed period for the spreading of chemical and organic fertilisers is being extended is good news for hard pressed local farmers.

Offaly Fine Gael TD said “I was delighted to see that following widespread consultation with his rural based colleagues, that Minister Creed has announced an extension for fertiliser and slurry spreading."

He continued by saying “This is a very positive step for hard pressed farmers, who are really struggling following the series of extreme weather events experienced this year."

He then announced “The deadline has been extended for chemical fertiliser from the middle of September until the end of September, and the deadline for the application of organic manures from the middle of October to the end of October."

This means that Offaly farmers can focus on producing more fodder through this growing season with our private land to compensate for the fodder shortfall.

“Imports of fodder will have a role to play in the range of options available. My Department will assist in this regard and further details will be announced in due course. However, the immediate priority is to maximise fodder production at home and I believe the Fodder Production Incentive Measure for Tillage Farmers and GLAS flexibilities will contribute positively in this regard."

He ended his press release by stating that he will closely monitor the effectiveness of these measures in the coming weeks in closing the fodder gap.